Zia Supermarket set to open in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Zia Supermarket is set to open as a convenience store and deli near a busy intersection in the International District.

A group is leasing a 4,800-square-foot retail building at Central and San Mateo that will soon become the Zia Supermarket. A rendering shows where the Zia Supermarket will be and plans for a Take 5 Oil Change next door.

Reps for the new store told Albuquerque Business First that they hope to open by Christmas. The store is reportedly in a major slowdown as they’re getting a new electric panel after someone stole the old one.

The International District faces a food desert situation after Walmart, Walgreens and other stores closed in the last year.

Earlier this year, the 505 Supermarket opened in the International District to help address this issue.

