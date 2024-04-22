Jamal Mashburn Jr. to transfer to Temple University

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jamal Mashburn Jr. confirmed he will transfer to Temple University after playing with the New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team.

Mashburn Jr. posted a picture of himself on social media Monday in similar red and white colors but with an additional “5” for his new number 55 Temple jersey.

“100% committed. Excited is an understatement,” he said.

Mashburn Jr. is graduating this spring. He will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Exactly four weeks ago, Mashburn Jr. entered the transfer portal just days after the Lobos lost in the NCAA tournament. The tournament berth and Mountain West Championship capped off three stellar seasons with the Lobos after playing his freshman year for Minnesota.

In all four seasons, he had Richard Pitino as his head coach. The move to Temple marks the first time in his college career that Mashburn Jr. won’t have Pitino as a coach.

With the Lobos, Mashburn Jr. scored double-digit points in 86 of 94 games. That includes 34 20-point games and two 30-point games. He ended his UNM career 10th all-time in career scoring (1,629 points), joining Ruben Douglas, Charles Smith and Luc Longley as the only Lobos to score over 1,600 points in three years.

Alongside Jaelen House, Mashburn Jr. was a major catalyst in rebuilding the Lobo men’s basketball program and its fanbase. House also bid farewell after the 2023-24 season.

Jamal Mashburn expressed excitement on social media for his son’s move to Temple.

“Let’s get it. Great choice, king. Back where you belong on the East Coast,” he said.

The elder Mashburn played for 11 seasons in the NBA, from 1993-2004. He averaged 19.1 points per game.

MORE: