Jamal Mashburn Jr. enters transfer portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball star senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon.

Mashburn Jr. is graduating this spring. He will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Mashburn Jr. transferred to UNM during his sophomore year, following head coach Richard Pitino from Minnesota to New Mexico.

Mashburn Jr. averaged 14.1 points and 2.2. rebounds this season. He cracked New Mexico’s top-10 all-time scoring list this season with 1,629 points. He also led the Mountain West Conference in scoring last season.

Alongside Jaelen House, Mashburn Jr. was a major catalyst in rebuilding the Lobo men’s basketball program and its fanbase. The crowning achievement was the Mountain West Conference Championship and making the NCAA tournament as a No. 11 seed in their final year.

The Lobos’ season ended Friday with a 77-56 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA tournament.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. wasn’t the only Lobo player who entered the transfer portal Monday. Sebastian Forsling also entered the portal.

