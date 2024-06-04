Lobo men’s basketball team adds nonconference games

Both games are scheduled for November with one home and one away.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Summer basketball starts this week for the Lobo men’s basketball team but the nonconference schedule continues to fill up for the fall.

The Lobos will take a Thanksgiving trip to Palm Springs, Cali., for the 2024 Acrisure Classic. The first game is Thursday, November 28, against the ASU Sun Devils.

If the Lobos win, they will play in the championship Friday evening against the winner of St. Mary’s vs. USC. The losers play just a little earlier that evening.

As a part of the Acrisure Classic, the tournament also scheduled one home game for every team participating. The Lobos will get to face reigning SWAC champs Grambling State. That’ll happen November 21 at The Pit.