Lobo men’s basketball team defeats USC

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. — The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team defeated Southern California 83-73 late Friday night in the third-place game of the Acrisure Classic tournament.

The Lobos (6-2) now have two victories over power-conference teams, having previously defeated then-No. 22 UCLA 72-64 on November 8.

Donovan Dent had his third double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 assists. Tru Washington added a season-high 20 points, Nelly Junior Joseph chipped in 15 points and Mustapha Amzil added 10 points.

The Lobos return home Wednesday to play San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. Game time is 7 p.m. and will be shown on the Mountain West Network.

