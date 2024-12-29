Lobos win on road over Colorado State

The New Mexico Lobos men's basketball team prevailed in the first conference road game of the year, overpowering Colorado State.

FORT COLLINS, CO. — The New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team easily won its first Mountain West Conference road game of the season, beating Colorado State 78-68 on Saturday night.

The Lobos (10-3, 2-0 MWC) and Rams (7-6, 1-1) were tied at 16 in the first half when UNM went on a 21-0 run.

Donovan Dent and Mustapha Amzil each scored 14 points, two of four Lobos to reach double digits.

