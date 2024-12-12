Mountain West announces 2025 football matchups
The Lobos don't have a head coach, but the conference has already put out their conference opponents for next season.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos don’t have a head coach, but the conference has already put out their conference opponents for next season.
The Lobos will get the two teams that played in the Mountain West Championship game, Boise State and UNLV.
Find the full list below:
New Mexico
- Away – Air Force
- Away – Boise State
- Away – San José State
- Away – UNLV
- Home – Colorado State
- Home – Nevada
- Home – San Diego State
- Home – Utah State