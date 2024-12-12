Mountain West announces 2025 football matchups

The Lobos don't have a head coach, but the conference has already put out their conference opponents for next season.

The Lobos will get the two teams that played in the Mountain West Championship game, Boise State and UNLV.

Find the full list below:

New Mexico

Away – Air Force

Away – Boise State

Away – San José State

Away – UNLV

Home – Colorado State

Home – Nevada

Home – San Diego State

Home – Utah State