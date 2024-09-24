Love 4 Pets with pups from Cross My Paws

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with a few pretty young pups, from Cross My Paws Animal Rescue, who want to make your home their home.

First, we have Bentley, the trash can baby. He will turn eight weeks old Monday. Before his eyes were even open, he was thrown in a trash can but then saved and is happy as can be. Bentley is ready to go for adoption.

Then we have Demi. She is a white poodle mix who was on hold for adoption but is now up for adoption again.

We also have Rocky, who is eight years old. He came to Cross My Paws and had surgery done after his owner passed away.

If you remember Heather, she is still up for adoption too. Click here to learn more about her and see our segment with her.