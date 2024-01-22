2 APS superintendent candidates remain after finalist drops out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The search for the next Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent is down to two candidates as a finalist withdrew over the weekend.

Mason Bellamy, who currently serves as the Chief of Academics and Schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools, told the search firm he was dropping out due to personal circumstances.

Now, these two candidates remain:

Gabriella Durán Blakey, Albuquerque, Chief of Operations Officer, Albuquerque Public Schools

Thomas Ahart, Des Moines, IA, former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, now a consultant with the Council of the Great City Schools

The APS Board of Education on Tuesday decided not to go forward with Channell Segura, the Chief of Schools for APS.

Next Tuesday, APS staff and the public have a chance to meet Blakey and Ahart in several public forums. They will take place at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex:

9 a.m. – noon Public Town Hall featuring a student panel and pre-submitted questions for the superintendent finalists

Public Town Hall featuring a student panel and pre-submitted questions for the superintendent finalists 5 – 5:45 p.m. APS Employee Forum where finalists will be asked questions pre-submitted by teachers and staff

APS Employee Forum where finalists will be asked questions pre-submitted by teachers and staff 6 -8 p.m. General Public Forum where finalists will introduce themselves and answer pre-submitted questions

You may submit a question for the finalists here no later than Friday.

The board is scheduled to meet in executive session on Wednesday, Jan. 31 to interview the finalists.

The new superintendent will replace Superintendent Scott Elder, who will be leaving APS when his contract expires on June 30.

MORE: