2022 State of the City: Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Leaders of New Mexico’s third-largest city took a step back to look at all the progress made in 2022.

Mayor Gregg Hull gave credit to voters for many of the changes in the past year, especially when it comes to public safety. New equipment, new jobs, new facilities – Hull said none of it would exist without the community’s support.

“New public safety vehicles and equipment continue to be purchased and facility improvements continue to be addressed thanks to 74% voter approval of the public safety bond question this past March,” he said.

Voters approved $3.6 million, which allowed for the replacement of 20 police cars, two fire engines, two ambulances and more. City officials said they also pulled money from the budget to replace another eight police cars and one fire engine.

According to the city, the current fiscal year budget accounts for 140 sworn law enforcement officers – that’s three more than two years ago.

“We also continue to add new public safety positions,” Hull said.

That includes a new records position in the police department, a crime scene investigator, and a property evidence tech.

“In Mariposa, the process of refurbishing, equipping and opening the dormant fire station is underway,” Hull said.

City officials did not provide a reopening date, saying their focus is on completing renovations, then adding positions for new fire and rescue personnel to the budget.

Other major projects underway in Rio Rancho include The Hub, a new community set to open next spring, and The Village, near the Unser Gateway.

“A 65-acre mixed-use project,” Hull said. “First to open in The Village will be a new grocery store called Market Street, an upscale concept by Albertsons that will open in 2023.”

Road work is another important point the mayor mentioned, saying the city’s completed more than 30 major projects and improved 80 miles of neighborhood streets this past year. Here’s a look at what other road projects are in the works.

For the full State of the City report, click here.