4 Investigates: School officials knew about drag queen’s planned performance at prom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was the show some parents say never should’ve happened. The question was who signed off a drag queen’s performance at prom, and what were they expecting?

4 Investigates now has answers. Recently uncovered emails show not only did school administrators know about the performance, but it wasn’t the first time this drag queen performed for students.

KOB 4 dug through APS emails that reveal drag queen Dylan Payan, also known as “Mythica Sahreen,” had asked to perform at prom after a student asked him to.

“I told my cousin, ‘Yea! Absolutely, I can see what I can do.’ The most they can say is no, but I’ll reach out and see what they say,” Payan said.

On April 11, Payan emailed Maria Marquez-Candelaria – an activities’ director at Atrisco Heritage – asking to perform.

11 minutes later, at 9:41 she emailed back, writing: “I would love to touch base and the kids would love to have you. Let’s make it happen. Next week is prom week.”

She was familiar with his routine.

“That was probably my fifth time performing at Atrisco,” Payan said.

In the same email, Marquez-Candelaria says she remembers Payan’s past performance and it was epic.

The Monday after prom, Marquez-Candelaria apologizes to her boss for not being more transparent with the performance and plan. She forwarded Payan’s April 11 email, adding she spoke “in admin about it, mentioning there was going to be a performance.”

The APS letter to parents stated a member of our staff “independently approved” the performance. Multiple emails show parents were “disgusted” and others called for the principal to be fired.

Payan says he told APS he hadn’t performed a strip show.

“I said, I have nine pairs of pantyhose over my legs,” Payan said.

Payan says high school is hard if you’re different, and his goal is inclusion.

“I want these kids to realize that they’re people out there like them. They may be getting bullied just as bad as I was, if not worse,” Payan said.

This show may have cost some their jobs.

Marquez-Candelaria was “currently unavailable” when we called. She wrote to her boss on the Monday after prom: “I did not mean to hide this in any way. I am truly sorry.”

An APS spokesperson says they are waiting for the final investigative report, and all APS employees put on leave are still on leave today.

