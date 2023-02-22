ABQ BioPark closing early due to poor weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark is closing to the public early Wednesday due to severe winds and snow.

The BioPark says the animals in their care have a choice of in or out access. Their staff will be on hand to take care of the animals, as well.

The storm is impacting everyone’s plans. Rio Rancho Public Schools advised students and staff will be sheltering in place amid the storm and parents are urged to stay home at this time.

