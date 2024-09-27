Air quality alert in effect for parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An air quality alert is in effect Friday morning for parts of New Mexico ahead of another warm and dry day for most of us.

The smoke is coming from the North Joaquin Prescribed Fire Project in the Jemez Mountains. It’s about six miles west of Jemez Springs and three miles south of the Rancho de Chaparral Girl Scout Camp. They will temporarily close forest roads in the area. They expect the fire to last around five days.

Smoke has already rolled into the Albuquerque metro, prompting the air quality alert until 11 a.m.

As the day goes on, we could see some gusty virga showers across the northern part of our state.

For the rest of us, we could see some canyon winds push in as a cold front works its way through.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

