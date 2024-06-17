Alan Shoemaker: Breezy conditions on a hot Monday

We're headed skyward with our temperatures on a breezy, windy Monday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see another hot day with breezy conditions that will make Monday feel nice but will also elevate the fire danger.

By 11 a.m., breezes will kick up to at least 16 mph throughout New Mexico – gusting to at least 20 mph the rest of the day. That is why a red flag warning is in effect for places in northern and northwestern New Mexico.

Temperatures will mostly be in the 90s and 100s, except for Gallup, Ruidoso, Las Vegas and Taos. A heat advisory is in effect for Chaves and Eddy counties, including Roswell and Carlsbad. Remember these tips:

Don’t leave people or pets in a closed car

If outside, wear sunscreen and spend time in the shade

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: