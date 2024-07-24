Alan Shoemaker: Drier and hazier Wednesday

Notice how it was a little hazier this morning? That is from the wildfire smoke out west. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are no flood watches in effect Wednesday morning but it is a little hazy as a high-pressure ridge is flowing smoke into our area.

The smoke is from wildfires in eastern California and the Pacific Northwest. Speaking of wildfires, we’re going to see drier weather that will provide relief to the burn scar areas for the next few days.

That means warmer temperatures and more sun. There may be some showers and storms that pop up in southwestern New Mexico. Rain chances will be otherwise pretty low, until Friday when it will pick up again.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

