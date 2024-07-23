Alan Shoemaker: Less of a chance of rain Tuesday

The chance of rain will lessen Tuesday and the rest of the week. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see less of a chance of rain Tuesday across New Mexico which is very good for burn scar areas and flooding.

The risk of flooding is mostly low-to-moderate. The rain chances pick up to produce a possible high risk of flooding around the Cerro Pelado burn scar Wednesday.

We’ll see a few rounds of showers and storms, mostly isolated and in and around the mountains and out west.



