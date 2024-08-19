Alan Shoemaker: Precipitation and full moon outlook

Here's a look at how much precipitation we'll see over the next few days and when you can see a full moon very soon. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s going to be hot and mostly dry with some isolated storms favoring the west and the northern mountains Monday.

We’re looking at temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with some 50s, to start. Then, we will head skyward with our temperatures. 90s, triple-digits.

There is also a full moon coming very soon.

Alan Shoemaker looks at when that will happen and how much precipitation, if any, we may get over the next few days.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

