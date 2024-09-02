Alan Shoemaker: Rain mostly in southeastern New Mexico for Labor Day

Southeastern New Mexico will be the spot to find rain Monday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You can expect the rain to mostly stay in southeastern New Mexico for Labor Day while the rest of us will have a nice, sunny day.

You’ll see a lot of clouds if you live in that part of the state. If you don’t, it’s going to be a nice day with highs in the 70s and 80s. That’s the trend you can expect this week.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

