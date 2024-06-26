Alan Shoemaker: Showers become more numerous Wednesday evening

Showers and storms will become more numerous this afternoon and evening. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Showers and storms will become more numerous Wednesday and continue Thursday before we get a break heading into the weekend.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of northern New Mexico and stretching down to the Ruidoso. The updated watch doesn’t include the Albuquerque metro.

Showers and storms will become more numerous by the afternoon and evening. The big concern, again, is for burn scar flooding.

In eastern New Mexico, some storms may become severe.

Temperatures will hover in the 90s and 100s with some high-80 readings.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: