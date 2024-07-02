Alan Shoemaker: Storms popping up Tuesday afternoon

Alan looks at the next few days and what we may see, especially as we head into the Fourth of July weekend. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Showers and storms are popping up Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico but not as much as Monday as we work toward a drying trend.

Earlier in the day, a cluster of storms popped up across northern New Mexico. Around midday, it was southwestern New Mexico’s turn. Socorro and Silver City saw some storms, as well as the Gila Wilderness.

For the rest of the day, showers will continue popping up. Come Tuesday morning, northeast New Mexico could see some showers. There is even a Level 1 severe weather threat with large hail and strong winds possible after 3 p.m.

Triple-digits are likely in places in southern New Mexico. Elsewhere, it’s mostly 80s and 90s.

A weak cold front could move in for the Fourth of July.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: