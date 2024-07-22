Alan Shoemaker: Storms to pop up Monday afternoon

Storms will start to pop up in the afternoon and evening hours Monday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monsoon is here, you know it, but just to remind you, we’ll see storms pop up as we start to heat up Monday.

A flood watch is in effect from noon until 10 p.m. That is when storms will pop up across New Mexico.

As a result, we will see a very high flood risk for all of the burn scar areas Monday, except for Cerro Pelado. The Cerro Pelado will see a high flood risk Monday, like the other burn scars will see Tuesday.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

