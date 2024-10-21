Alan Shoemaker: Warm and sunny days return to New Mexico

KOB 4 Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shows you the sunny conditions in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The storm system responsible for record-breaking rainfall over parts of eastern New Mexico has finally shifted northeast away from the area.

Much drier air has filtered into the vast majority of New Mexico, with cooler min temps as well.

Any low clouds and showers lingering over eastern New Mexico early this morning will exit the area around sunrise.

