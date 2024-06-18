Alan Shoemaker: When will our next chance of rain come?

What are the rain chances looking like across New Mexico? See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a hot and sunny Tuesday but a chance of rain is on the horizon – the question is, when?

Rain chances will steadily rise Wednesday-Friday and then taper off for the weekend. Some places could see as much as an inch to an inch-and-a-half over the next few days. That may include some locally heavy rain in places Friday.

For now, we will have to deal with temperatures in the 90s and 100s with wind gusts of 15-30 mph. Northwestern New Mexico and the northern mountains, as well as places like Ruidoso and Silver City, will be in the 80s.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

