Albuquerque braces for triple-digit temperatures to arrive early this summer

The heat is here to stay in the Albuquerque metro. This is reportedly just the beginning of a hotter and drier June compared to last summer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The heat is here to stay in the Albuquerque metro. This is reportedly just the beginning of a hotter and drier June compared to last summer.

According to the National Weather Service, Albuquerque didn’t see triple-digit temperatures last summer until the Fourth of July holiday. This year, triple digits are expected as early as this week.

Meteorologists credit the end of El Niño, saying it’ll be mostly hot and dry until La Niña kicks in at the end of the summer and early fall.

KOB 4 also asked about the possibility of a “non-soon.”

“This monsoon season will be better than last year – it won’t be amazing by any standards, but it won’t be as bad,” NWS Meteorologist Michael Anand said. “Eventually, we’re going to be switching to a La Niña as we go into the late summer and into the fall months, and so generally, that means more activity in terms of the monsoon.”

City pools and splash pads will provide some relief this summer. Experts say to always bring water and find some shade when you need it.

For information on all of the outdoor pools and splash pads in Albuquerque, click here.

MORE: