APD seeks suspect vehicle in fatal road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal road rage shooting late last month in northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police issued a bulletin Wednesday, showing a black sedan with a blue headlamp they say was involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened Dec. 26 around 9:23 p.m. in the area of Coors and Fortuna. Witnesses allegedly told police someone fired gunshots from a black vehicle at a white vehicle, striking a woman in the passenger seat.

The white vehicle made it to the area of Central and Tingley. There, the driver flagged down a service aid working the River of Lights and informed them about the shooting.

Rescue rushed the woman to the hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. However, she later died. Police identified her as Florencia Raquel Rivera.

If you have any information, reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or by clicking here.

