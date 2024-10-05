Brandon Richards: Look ahead to Balloon Fiesta weekend

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you a look ahead to Balloon Fiesta weather for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It may be October, but summer-like high temperatures continue to linger over much of central and western New Mexico.

The front from Thursday night may have brought some cooler temperatures for eastern New Mexico, but areas west of the central mountains will once again see near record temperatures Friday and over the weekend.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

