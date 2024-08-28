Carlos Santana concert in Albuquerque canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater announced that Carlos Santana’s September 4 concert has been canceled due to a medical procedure.

According to Team Santana, the legendary guitarist has been dealing with a back issue that he will need to get treated with a corrective procedure. Due to that procedure, he won’t be able to play in Albuquerque next month.

“Carlos Santana at Isleta Amphitheater on September 4 has been canceled due to a medical procedure that unfortunately conflicts with previously scheduled dates,” a statement from the venue read.

If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically get a refund. If you purchased them through a third-party vender, like StubHub, SeatGeek or VividSeats, you’ll have to reach out to them about it.

Santana also had to cancel his September 2 show in Phoenix because of the procedure. It also forced the cancellation of his September and October 2-6 shows at House of Blues Las Vegas. He will still play shows scheduled for August 27, 28, 30 and 31 before he has the procedure.

Albuquerque concertgoers have had bad luck lately. Less than two weeks ago, Tim McGraw had to cancel his August 24 show at Sandia Resort and Casino due to necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury he sustained on tour. McGraw also had to cancel other shows besides his Albuquerque date.