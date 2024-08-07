Man accused of deadly 2023 crash pleads guilty
The man accused of stealing a truck from Expo New Mexico and killing a young girl in a crash pleaded guilty.
A rep for the Bernalillo County District Attorney says John Bearden pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide charges.
In 2023, Bearden stole a government vehicle from the state fairgrounds while high on meth.
10-year-old Penny Pizarro and her father, David, were driving in southeast Albuquerque when Bearden blew past a stop sign and hit their vehicle. Penny died three weeks after the crash while her father was still recovering from a traumatic brain injury.
Berden faces up to 27 years in prison when he’s sentenced in October.
