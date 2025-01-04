Windy conditions and fire danger Saturday, snow chances next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dry, warm and windy conditions are the rule Saturday. Hazardous crosswinds on area highways coupled with critical fire weather will result over much of western, central and eastern New Mexico in the afternoon.

Colder temperatures swing into eastern New Mexico Sunday and Monday behind a dry cold front, with a lesser drop forecast over central and western New Mexico.

A sharp drop in temperatures coupled with the first real chances at light to moderate snowfall arrives late Tuesday and persists through Thursday.

Watch the video above for the full forecast from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

MORE: