Albuquerque mother wants tougher penalties for juvenile offenders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local mother is fighting for change as her daughter still recovers from a brutal attack.

Gabriella Olvera says her 13-year-old daughter was kidnapped, beaten and sexually assaulted at an Albuquerque park in March. Video of the attack was posted on social media by some of the alleged suspects.

“Since all of this has happened, I’ve felt like a failure because as a mom you should be able to protect your child,” Olvera said. “Who would have thought that one night at her friends would’ve ended like this.”

The teen and her friend were at a house party in southeast Albuquerque when police said she was kidnapped and taken to a nearby park where her clothes were forcefully ripped off while she was attacked.

Olvera said her daughter was later brought home by someone who heard her screams for help.

“I’m turning my anger into being an advocate,” Olvera said.

Olvera was joined by others outside the Children’s Court Tuesday for a protest. She wants to see harsher penalties for juvenile offenders, like the ones who attacked her daughter.

Police have arrested four teens for the attack, but Olvera believes there are still more suspects out there.

An APD rep says there is still an outstanding warrant for one more suspect in this case.