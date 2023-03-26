Another teen arrested for role in assault of 13-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Friday night, Albuquerque police say they arrested a 12-year-old girl who played a role in the brutal beating of a 13-year-old earlier this month.

KOB 4 spoke with the victim’s mother a few days later.

“These are children, like it’s just disgusting. It’s disgusting that these kids are even out there doing things like this,” said the mother.

The night the video was taken, police say all of the teens involved were at a house party in southeast Albuquerque.

The 13-year-old was taken out of the party on Cardenas Drive by a group of girls and attacked in Jack and Jill Park only a few blocks away.

“That’s something I’ll never come back from. My daughter just walking in and seeing how beat up she was, how traumatized she was. She just kept screaming,” the mother of the 13-year-old said.

Last week, police also arrested two other teenagers for assault. They were 13 and 14 years old, but this 12-year-old wasn’t the only one arrested Friday night.

When police arrived at the house they also arrested the girl’s 15-year-old brother, another minor and 29-year-old Bronze Yarrell. Yarrell and the other minor were arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

APD did not give any more details. Police did say the 15-year-old boy was arrested on charges of sexual assault stemming back to a party that was also hosted at the house the day before the 13-year-old girl was beaten in the park.

Police say while the sexual assault and the assault in the park both started at the same house. They say these incidents are not connected.