Albuquerque police seek 2 suspects in Dec. 23 murder

The alleged murder happened near Dallas and Menaul in northeast Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department are looking for two suspects facing charges for an alleged murder Dec. 23 in northeast Albuquerque.

Police are looking for Francisco Garcia-Franco and Javier Irigoyen. According to Crime Stoppers, there are warrants out for their arrests and police consider them armed and dangerous. They are accused of shooting and killing Steven Keliiaa at Dallas and Menaul.

If you have any information that could help police, reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online or you can text “ABQCS” to 738477.