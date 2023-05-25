Albuquerque police to crack down on cell phone use while driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting Saturday, Albuquerque police will begin targeted enforcement for cell phone-related infractions and use while driving.

Police will conduct this operation through June 2 amid an uptick in distracted driving in the city.

Traffic officers will conduct the “zero-tolerance” operation. Field services bureau officers will also look for violations in between service calls.

APD says any driver pulled over will receive a ticket.

In Albuquerque, a ticket for texting while driving will cost you $100 if it’s your first one. It’s a $200 fine for second and subsequent tickets.

APD says if an officer pulls a driver over for cell phone use and finds other infractions, they can cite them for those violations too.

This year, the department has also conducted operations targeting license plate violations and red light runners.