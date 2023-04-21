Alec Baldwin’s charges dropped without prejudice in ‘Rust’ case

SANTA FE, N.M. — Prosecutors in the “Rust” shooting case formally dropped charges against Alec Baldwin without prejudice Friday.

Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis dropped the charges Friday. They stated newly revealed facts and evidence demanded further investigation and analysis, which couldn’t be completed before the May 3 preliminary hearing.

The dismissal without prejudice means prosecutors can file charges against Baldwin if it’s appropriate. Prosecutors said the investigation is active and ongoing.

MORE: