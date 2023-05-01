Alexis Avila gets 16 years for attempted murder, child abuse

LOVINGTON, N.M. — A judge sentenced Alexis Avila after a jury convicted her last month of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster in Hobbs in 2022.

Last month, the jury found Avila guilty of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. The verdict happened on the fourth day of her trial.

The judge sentenced the Hobbs teen Monday to 16 years behind bars and two years of parole for a serious violent offense. She faced 12-18 years in prison.

Prosecutors’ statements were brief Monday. They demanded the maximum 18-year sentence, citing the nature of her actions and “a lack of emotion” during the trial.

Meanwhile, the defense called for Avila to get a six-year sentence, citing her mental health and eligibility for rehab.

Avila took the stand, saying her baby “will always have it in the back of his head that I don’t love him but I still do. Me doing this took away from my parents and family getting to love him. I still don’t understand how I did this as I don’t think it reflects who I am, but I am truly sorry.”

The father of Avila’s baby boy reiterated Monday the baby is doing well, other than a potential heart murmur and asthma. The father added he still didn’t know why Avila did what she did but said, in closing, “May God forgive you and God bless.”

After hearing both sides, Judge William G. W. Shoobridge handed down the sentence and was blunt with his words.

“We’d be looking at a murder case, if not for luck,” the judge said. “It’s a miracle that, in the cold night, your child survived. I find that leaving your child in the dumpster, for as long as you did, indicates you had an opportunity to correct your actions. If it wasn’t for modern medicine, your child would be dead.”

The judge suspended two years of her sentence, citing her age. However, he reiterated what he believed to be the long-term effects of the incident that go beyond anything he could sentence.

“You’ve given yourself a life sentence, knowing what you did with your child. You also gave your kid a life sentence. That’s something that’s as hard to deal with as any time in prison.”

Avila will also have to complete a course in parenting skills. She can also continue her education if she chooses to.

MORE: