American Ninja Warrior champ, local Katie Bone joins us

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — She had to wait a year to tell us but, finally, Katie Bone can publicly say she’s an American Ninja Warrior champion.

Bone, a 17-year-old Albuquerque native, claimed victory in the women’s division. You may have seen it Monday night on KOB 4.

We talked with the young phenom about what it took to win and what she’s up to now.

MORE: