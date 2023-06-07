APD releases numbers on cell phone use while driving operation

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police detailed how many citations they gave out during a seven-day operation cracking down on cell phone use while driving.

Police say they issued 210 citations from May 27-June 2. APD says they gave a ticket to any driver they pulled over as a part of their “zero-tolerance operation.”

The operation was done in response to a reported uptick in distracted driving in the city.

In Albuquerque, a ticket for texting while driving will cost you $100 if it’s your first one. It’s a $200 fine for second and subsequent tickets.

This year, the department has also conducted operations targeting license plate violations and red light runners.

