APD seeks suspect in Adam Food Market homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are seeking your help in identifying the suspect in the seventh homicide in four years at the Adam Food Market.

Around 5:20 p.m. January 17, Albuquerque police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot, near Central and Pennsylvania.

Security video showed some people digging through the trunk of their car when they were approached by a man in a gray hoodie. Words were exchanged, and then the man in the car slaps the man in the hoodie. Seconds later, a single shot was fired.

Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound who later died at the scene. They identified the woman as 35-year-old Nicole Maldonado.

Police issued a bulletin Tuesday, identifying the suspect as “19-23 years old, approximately five feet, six inches tall; very skinny and lanky, wearing all grey sweats and clear glasses.”

Anyone who has information should contact Crime Stoppers. You can submit an anonymous tip at 505-843-STOP (7867) or on the Crime Stoppers website. They’re offering up to a $2,500 reward for tips.

