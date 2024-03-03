APD: Suspected serial gym thief arrested

Police have found and arrested a woman they say is responsible for going on a string of burglaries at Albuquerque gyms.

43-year-old Angelique Silva was back in court Saturday for her first appearance. Prosecutors want her held in jail until trial.

Police say Silva looks for unlocked lockers, stealing women’s keys and their belongings. She then goes outside and uses the key fob to find the car and take off.

Silva was in DOC custody through April of last year.

Online court records show she’s had at least 21 prior arrests for alleged crimes like auto theft, fraud, and burglary.

