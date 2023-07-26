APD: Woman charged for death of her 5-month-old child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have charged a woman for the death of her 5-month-old child.

31-year-old Christina Bennett is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

In April, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in northeast Albuquerque. Bennett had reportedly taken the baby to the grandparents’ home after using illegal drugs throughout the night.

Police said an autopsy did not determine the cause of death, but meth was detected in the baby’s blood.

“Detectives determined Bennett was operating a vehicle under the influence of an illegal drug and put a syringe in her arm, and was known to breastfeed the baby,” Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman, said in a release.

Bennett was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center, where she remains.

