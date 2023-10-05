APS: 2 in custody after brief shelter-in-place at West Mesa HS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people are in custody after police responded Thursday morning to reported threats on campus at West Mesa High School.

Albuquerque Public Schools officials say the school discovered the threats and went into a shelter-in-place around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

Then, Albuquerque police responded, investigated and took two people into custody.

