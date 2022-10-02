Balloon Fiesta: Green flag for Mass Ascension Sunday

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The green flag has been raised at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta! The yellow flag was up for most of the early morning as officials monitored the weather.

KOB 4 has live coverage from Balloon Fiesta Park. Click here to watch the live stream.

The Balloon Glow is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by Team Fastrax Skydiving, a drone show and the AfterGlow Fireworks Show. Fiesta organizers are hoping to break the world record for the largest balloon glow.

BALLOON FIESTA