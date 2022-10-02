Balloon Fiesta: Green flag for Mass Ascension Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The green flag has been raised at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta! The yellow flag was up for most of the early morning as officials monitored the weather.
The Balloon Glow is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by Team Fastrax Skydiving, a drone show and the AfterGlow Fireworks Show. Fiesta organizers are hoping to break the world record for the largest balloon glow.
