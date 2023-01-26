BernCo Commission approves $975K for opioid prevention and training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Commission approved the use of $975,000 in opioid settlement funds for fentanyl prevention and training efforts.

The commission approved the funds Tuesday. The funds will go toward fentanyl prevention and educational awareness training and enhancing keepNMalive.com.

Part of this includes an 11-month marketing campaign and additional community awareness training and presentations. The funds intend to make keepNMalive.com a more extensive resource for people seeking educational and treatment information on fentanyl.

This is a part of the $3.9 million in opioid settlement funding the county received in the Fall of 2022.

In early December, New Mexico announced a $58.5 million opioid settlement with Smith’s Food and Drug’s parent company, Kroger.

Later that month, the state announced more than $132 million in settlements to resolve opioid litigation with Walmart, CVS and Albertsons.

