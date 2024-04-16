Body camera video: Deputies shoot, arrest man accused of killing officer

New body camera video shows the end of a statewide manhunt for the man accused of killing a New Mexico State Police officer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New body camera video shows the end of a statewide manhunt for the man accused of killing a New Mexico State Police officer. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office captured Jaremy Smith days after NMSP Officer Justin Hare was shot and killed.

According to BCSO, deputies started tracking Smith on March 17 after a gas station clerk reported seeing him in her store that morning. Deputies chased Smith through a neighborhood in southwest Albuquerque and eventually shot him in someone’s yard before arresting him.

During the chase, lapel camera video shows a gun getting thrown over the wall. BCSO says Smith threw it before he was arrested.

After getting Smith into handcuffs, deputies begin giving him medical attention and ID him from his wallet in his pocket.

According to BCSO, Smith was shot four times by deputies.

During the chase, BCSO says one neighbor saw the whole thing from a second-story window and helped deputies spot Smith when they lost sight of him. BCSO Sheriff John Allen said that the public’s help is always necessary.

“It takes a team,” Allen said. “We depend on the eyes and the ears of the community to further any tips, to further any investigation. If community members want it to stop, they need to help us.”

A federal grand jury indicted Smith earlier this month. Smith is accused of carjacking resulting in death and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime. He is also charged with the murder of a paramedic in South Carolina.