Exclusive: Video shows police arrest man wanted for officer’s murder

Exclusive video is showing the moments Jaremy Smith was taken down by deputies in southwest Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man who investigators say murdered a New Mexico State Police officer in cold blood is under arrest.

Bernalillo County deputies told KOB 4 Jaremy Smith is expected to survive after deputies shot him multiple times Sunday in Albuquerque.

State police say Smith shot and killed their officer, Justin Hare, on Friday. Smith is also accused of killing a woman in South Carolina who went missing Tuesday.

Now, exclusive video is showing the moments Smith was taken down by deputies.

“I looked at him and I freaked out. My boys were like, ‘Yes, it’s him, it’s the guy that killed the officer,” said Christina Chavez.

Chavez says her daughter woke her up at 7 Sunday morning after hearing gunshots. Soon after, even more were fired and they took cover.

Chavez then looked out the window to see deputies surrounding Smith on the ground in her backyard.

“He must have come from this direction because you can see his footprints coming this way, those are his boot prints,” said Chavez. “All right here was where he was laid. All the officers were surrounding him in this whole area. There’s still blood, there’s still blood spots, there’s still blood right over there, and then there is the damage from the bullets.”

