Gas station clerk talks about tip that led to arrest in officer’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Crime Stoppers were offering up more than $13,000 for any tips that led to Jaremy Smith’s arrest.

Smith is accused of killing New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare, and is the suspect in the death of South Carolina paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore.

Two local gas station clerks called the tip in that ultimately led to Smith’s arrest. The employee told KOB 4 they’ve been in contact with Crime Stoppers, but even if they do get all that money, they won’t keep it for themselves.

“Honestly, it’s not my money,” said the gas station clerk.

Smith went into the store for a pack of cigarettes Sunday morning. The employee checked his ID for the transaction and realized who he was.

Since Smith’s arrest Sunday, community members have called and visited the gas station.

“Yeah, there’s been some people from the community of Logan that’s actually called me here, and thanked me and a coworker for doing the right thing for the state police officer,” said the gas station clerk.

Both employees were also invited to the fallen officer’s vigil. NMSP is honoring Hare Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Tucumcari State Police Office.

“We actually got told about the vigil because some of his community would like to thank us in person. So we’re trying to see if we can go out to Tucumcari to do that vigil,” the gas station clerk said.

In a post, Crime Stoppers said there was a total of $13,500 if a tip led to Smith’s arrest. That money breaks down to $10,000 from the FBI, $2,500 from Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, and $1,000 from Quay County Crime Stoppers.

But the clerk says that’s not why they called police.

“We have been in contact with them, but honestly the majority of that money is getting donated to different areas: to the family,” said the gas station clerk. “We’re donating it to the state police officer to his family, to the paramedic. Some of it I want to go back into the State Police Officer Fund because honestly I didn’t do it for the money.”

The gas station clerk told us police have been keeping them in the loop as much as they can with the investigation.

She says she’s grateful she was able to do the right thing for both the officer and the paramedic’s family.

