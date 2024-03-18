Funeral, candlelight vigil set for fallen NMSP officer

NEW MEXICO — Funeral services and a candlelight vigil have been scheduled for New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Officer Hare was shot and killed on Interstate 40, around 10 miles west of Tucumcari, early Friday morning. Authorities captured and arrested the suspect Sunday in Albuquerque.

Hare left behind his parents, girlfriend and two young children. In a social media post, his girlfriend spoke at length about Hare and his impact on their family. She also spoke about his impact on the community of Logan where he grew up and moved back to.

A funeral service for Hare will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the Legacy Church Central Campus in Albuquerque.

The services will be open to the public, and all law enforcement agencies are encouraged to send representatives. Anyone wanting to donate flowers can do so by sending them to Daniel’s Family Funeral Services.

Following the services, there will be no procession.

A vigil will also be held at 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday, March 20, at the Tucumcari State Police Office.