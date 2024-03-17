Logan community remembers fallen NMSP Officer Justin Hare

A group from NMSP Officer Justin Hare’s hometown was in Albuquerque for the high school basketball championship games at The Pit.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A group from fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare’s hometown, Logan, was in Albuquerque for the high school basketball championship games at The Pit.

KOB 4 spoke with people from the small New Mexico town about the impact of Hare’s death.

“It’s with the deepest sorrow for his wife and his two daughter that this tragedy has happened,” said Kassie Kotar.

On Saturday morning, The Pit was filled with hundreds of people for the state high school basketball tournament. Many people were wearing red to supporting the girls Longhorn basketball team.

“It has been a hard thing. He went to school there, and then he moved off, and then he came back and brought his family,” said Loralei Sanchez.

Hare was well known by many people in the small community.

“The whole community is taking it pretty tough, his daughters were in school in Logan. All of us worked around him. I’m a motor vehicle clerk, so I did work with him also,” said Sanchez.

They say many are uneasy thinking the suspect is still on the streets.

“It’s affecting them all pretty hard. They just want the guy to be caught, and he is still at large, and he could be anywhere,” Sanchez said.

Community members say Hare played a huge part in the community outside of the uniform.

“We have not been home, but I sent out a message to her. My heart hurts so bad for their daughters are close to my kid’s age. He was a great guy,” said Kotar. “He was the soccer coach he was – they just had our puppy in their yard.”

While the girls basketball team were in Albuquerque, they wanted to show their support.

“I do believe our girls were going to, I don’t know if it was permitted, but they wanted to wear black and silver yesterday on ribbons. I don’t know if they were allowed during the game, but we wanted to in support him and his family,” said Kotar.

Hare’s children will qualify for a $1 million death benefit the governor signed into law in 2022.

There’s also a GoFundMe account for Hare’s family.

