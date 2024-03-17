NMSP: Santa Rosa shooting connected to suspect in officer death

SANTA ROSA, N.M. – New Mexico State Police responded to a shots fired call in Santa Rosa Saturday. They say it’s related to the wanted suspect – Jarmey Smith – in the fatal shooting of NMSP Officer Justin Hare.

State police say the shooting happened in Guadalupe County off Waller Road.

A homeowner told police they were checking on their livestock when they say they saw a man running through some trees. That’s when they heard two gun shots fired at them.

The homeowner says the man was wearing a brown jacket and a hat, and was headed northwest. That’s about a 30-minute drive away from where police say Hare was killed.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If seen, call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 425-6771 or dial 911.

