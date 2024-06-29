Brandon Richards: Monsoon moisture to pick up this weekend

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast for the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A backdoor cold front is moving in Friday night, increasing storm chances once again in northern New Mexico Saturday. Heavy rainfall may lead to more flash flooding, especially around the wildfire burn scars.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be active as well, with more heavy rainfall over northern and western New Mexico. The chance for storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday in central and eastern New Mexico, followed by a possible drier pattern by the end of next week.

Click on the video above for the full forecast from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

